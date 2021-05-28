Free general admission is available for military service members, law enforcement, EMTs, first responders and more.

Weekends at the Science Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Memorial Day weekend deal is being offered this weekend at the Connecticut Science Center.

Free general admission is available for military service members, law enforcement, EMTs, first responders and more.

The deal is being offered from May 29 through May 30.

A Memorial Day Weekend deal is being offered this weekend at the Connecticut Science Center.

More information can be found on the Science Center's website here.

