HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Science Center continues to offer a popular program that involves science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, in a box.
The science center said it will ship STEM in a Box to people's homes if they sign up on its website.
The box includes learning activities specifically designed for April vacation week.
Organizers described it as taking the science center home.
The program is for children ages 6 to 12.
More information can be found on ctsciencecenter.org.
