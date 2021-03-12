The popular "STEM in a Box" is continuing at the Connecticut Science Center.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The popular "STEM in a Box" is continuing at the Connecticut Science Center.

The science center said April and June boxes with new STEM activities are available through its website.

It said one box serves 1 to 2 children in a single household. They're recommended for ages 6-12.

