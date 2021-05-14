HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Though there is plenty to do at the Connecticut Science Center, there's something people can do at home as well.
STEM in a Box continues to be available for parents.
Dinosaurs around the World and Make Fest are also on the calendar for the Science Center.
More information can be found on its website here.
