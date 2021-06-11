HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Butterfly Encounter at the Connecticut Science Center is open for business.
The climate-controlled room is home to a number of butterflies, including the world's largest moth, an atlas moth.
The Butterfly Encounter is available for an additional charge with admission.
For ticket information, head to the Science Center's website here.
