GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Welcome Home Ceremony will be held in Glastonbury on Wednesday.
Glastonbury Police said the ceremony will be held to honor Army Specialist Craig Hall at 11 a.m.
Several roads will be closed in the town due to the ceremony.
From 10:15 a.m. until around 12:30 p.m., there will be a road closure with a detour on New London Turnpike between Bidwell Street and Neipsic Road.
Traffic will be detoured from New London Turnpike to Neipsic Road to Wadsworth Street to Bidwell Street.
Homes for Heroes is hosting the event in honor of Hall.
