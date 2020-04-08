WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A well-known Connecticut chef passed away from COVID-19 complications, according to those who knew him.
Jerry Reveron, 57, who most recently worked as the corporate regional executive chef for Flik Independent School Dining, had a popular restaurant in Bethlehem, CT.
He also worked at the Taft School in Watertown.
WPLR's Chaz & AJ broke the news on Tuesday, the day of his passing.
"He came on the air with us Friday, March 27 from his hospital bed," Chaz wrote on social media. "Although he was struggling to breathe and in pain to talk, in insisted on coming on to thank the nurses and tell us they were heroic."
Chaz touted Reveron's military service and culinary imagination.
"Jerry took great pride in having the cleanest kitchen on the planet and loved making his way around to chat up every table," he said. "I hope we are all taking this virus very seriously."
