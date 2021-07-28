EASTON, CT (WFSB/AP) - A well-known bear that roams around the town of Easton has died after it was struck by a vehicle.
Officials say it happened around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, on the westbound side of RT. 136.
The bear was found to have been suffering from serious injuries and needed to be put down, police said.
The vehicle that struck the bear was nowhere to be found when investigators arrived on scene.
Easton Police said the bear weighed approximately 125 pounds.
This bear isn't just any bear. The bear, dubbed "Bear 211," became popular locally, with its own Facebook page.
Lauren Miller, who works at summer camp in Easton, was a fan.
“I liked him on Facebook, I followed the Facebook page, my co-workers were all talking about him,” said Miller.
And she wasn’t the only one.
Outpourings of grief were posted on the Facebook page after Easton police announced the death of the bear nicknamed “211” for the number on state environmental tags it had on both ears.
“I’m physically crying. That poor, sweet, innocent soul,” one person posted on Facebook.
“I can’t get over how sad this is, this poor bear was so loved and followed,” wrote another.
The Bear 211 Facebook page was created on May 28 and has nearly 5,000 members. People in several Connecticut towns and even Armonk, New York, posted photos and videos of 211 roaming through their properties and even taking a dip in their pool.
Several online postings criticized the driver of the vehicle that struck 211. But police said there is no law about hitting a bear with a vehicle and driving off, although the person may want to report it to police for car insurance purposes if there is damage to their vehicle.
