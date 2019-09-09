FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – It’s the end of an era for a well-known store in Farmington.
After 22 years in business, O’Reilly’s Irish Gifts on Main Street is closing its doors.
The building that houses the store is for sale. The owners said they decided to close instead of relocating.
O’Reilly’s is known for its vast selection of everything from hand knits to antiques and jewelry.
“We’ve just decided to call it a day. We’ve had a good run, great customers, and the customers are still coming in. Now’s the time to do your Christmas shopping. Christmas has come early at O’Reilly’s,” said Luana Berardelli, O’Reilly’s co-owner.
O’Reilly’s is currently having a sale on everything in the store.
It will close by the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.