SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A well-known local photographer has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to his family.
Art Rich, owner of Art Rich Photography in Southington, died on Tuesday.
On March 31, his family posted on Facebook that he had contracted the virus and was taken to Midstate Hospital where he was place on life support.
Rich was 73 years old.
Art Rich Photography has been in business over 30 years. According to the company's website, Rich studied under some of the most famous photographers in the world and attended New England Institute of Professional Photography for 20 years.
The business is comprised of weddings, portraits, children, underclass photography, proms, and high school senior photography.
