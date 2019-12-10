(WFSB) -- A well-known therapy dog and K9 First Responder in Connecticut has passed away.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the page for Spartacus Chooch announced his passing.
According to the post, Spartacus went in for a routine exam which included an x-ray of his legs and hips.
That led to the detection of advanced bone cancer, and during the exam his leg fractured because it was so fragile.
“I want you to know it was due to the advance nature of my bone cancer and nothing that the vet did. They could not have known prior to the x-ray as all other tests came back fine," the post said on Facebook.
The K9 First Responders team is known for serving people who have been through tragic events. Spartacus has touched many lives across the state.
“While I am not physically with you, I am watching over everyone. I know you are sad today. When you can, celebrate my life. Share a memory or moment of me that makes you smile. Now I must go on a walkabout and check things out. Until we meet again... Trot Happy My Friends, Spartacus Chooch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.