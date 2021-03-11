A wellness company is announcing its plans to expand in Connecticut.

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont joined business leaders to make an announcement about job growth.

A news conference was held outside WellSpark in Farmington, which is a company that offers employee wellness programs.

Lamont joined business leaders for the announcement that the company is expanding its operations in Connecticut and is expected to grow hundreds of jobs in the greater Hartford region.

The company said it plans to create 297 new jobs over the next seven years.

WellSpark currently employs more than 70 people at its Farmington headquarters.

