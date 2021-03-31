HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has also created a mental health and substance abuse epidemic.
The numbers of overdoses have skyrocketed, with fear and isolation causing many with mental illness to struggle.
Amid all of this, a local mom is on a mission to help those battling addiction.
Lisa Gray’s 24-year-old son Jordan died of a heroin overdose in 2018.
“He passed away inside our family minivan in the driveway of our home and I said goodbye to him. I made a promise that I would continue fighting for individuals and families to save them from the devastation that is brought on by the disease of addiction,” said Gray.
This is a disease, she said, that does not discriminate.
Since that horrible day, she has made it her mission to educate, raise awareness, and reduce the stigma around addiction.
She founded the organization A Promise to Jordan, which links families up to resources and support, which is something that is even more critical now during the pandemic.
“We are not seeing the numbers of overdoses going down, but I have to believe organizations like ours are making a difference. I think numbers would be so much worse if we weren’t doing this important work in the community,” she said.
Gray goes on to say overdoses were way up across the U.S. and in Connecticut in 2020.
“In the state of CT, they are projecting over 1,300 overdoses in 2020, which is far above the number for 2019, which is the highest number we had on record,” she said.
The work her charity does is funded through donations, and after a difficult year, they are hosting a special fundraiser in May, to continue helping those who are struggling the most.
The fundraiser will be a mocktail tasting event is being held on May 13, from 6-9 p.m., at Real Art Ways in Hartford.
“If I could do it all over again knowing what I know now. Educate yourself about the disease of addiction. Educate yourself. It’s not something that somebody can just stop doing,” Gray said.
She also wants people to know that there is help and support available, because you don’t have to travel the road to recovery alone.
For more information about the upcoming fundraiser or the A Promise to Jordan organization, click here.
