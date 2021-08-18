(WFSB) – The new school year is right around the corner.
As parents are organizing their child’s supplies, they’re reminded to restock the medicine cabinet.
“Whether you're a jock family headed back to school, or an in-the-trenches family with young children, we spoke to doctors to give us their recommendations for a well-stocked medicine cabinet,” said Rachel Sylvester, senior editor at Real Simple Magazine.
This means, being prepared for any type of emergency is important.
“Keeping basics, like ibuprofen, hydrocortisone cream, calamine lotion, saline solution, and a thermometer on hand. If you're a jock family, add the following to that list: bandages and gauze, a steroid nasal spray for seasonal allergy relief, instant ice packs, and a sporty sunscreen,” she said.
Continuing on, Sylvester said “for that last one, make sure it's abroad spectrum product of at least SPF 30. If you have toddlers or school aged kids, you're going to want a nasal bulb for kids who haven't yet mastered the nose blow, electrolyte replacements, and most importantly, the number for poison control to make it easier.”
She also recommends posting it to your fridge and saving the number in your phone, so you don’t have to waste time looking it up, if you ever need it.
