(WFSB) - Researchers in England say there's new evidence that an artificial pancreas helps to better control blood sugar levels in young children with type 1 diabetes.
8-year-old Eddie is juggling a lot in his life: school, sports, and his type one diabetes.
It's a handful for his parents too.
Ian Haigh, Eddie's dad, stated: “when you get a child who is being diagnosed with diabetes, it is really, really, obviously very scary.”
Eddie's family says managing his glucose levels has been a difficult 24-hour job, testing his blood 12 times a day and injecting insulin.
"My finger got a little bit sore from having it a lot of time," said Eddie.
A team at Cambridge University in England has found an artificial pancreas may be better than traditional treatment at controlling the disease in very young children.
University of Cambridge’s Dr. Julia Ware said, "so there are three components to the closed loop. The glucose sensor, the app on the phone and the pump."
Current treatment requires parents to manually adjust insulin levels, but the wearable technology replaces the constant poking and prodding.
“It automatically calculates how much insulin should be given to get the glucose levels to the healthy range and it then tells the insulin pump how much insulin to give,” said Ware.
Other artificial pancreas systems have been developed around the world.
Cambridge researchers tested their technology on children ages 2 to 7 and found blood sugar levels were stable for longer.
“Particularly overnight, 80 percent of the time, the glucose levels were in the healthy range,” said Ware.
This could give kids like Eddie their lives back and let him enjoy being a kid.
"I couldn't bounce on a trampoline. I couldn't play with my dog. I couldn't do anything. But now all I have to do is take insulin or had something to eat, and I can go back to playing," said Eddie.
Researchers say the artificial pancreas still requires parents to manually input insulin doses at mealtime, but they're working to change that in the future.
