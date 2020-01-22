HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many say “you are what you eat,” and there may be some truth to the age-old expression.
When it comes to anti-inflammatory diets, doctors say choosing the right foods can help heal you, perhaps more than medicine.
Inside the kitchen at Hartford Hospital’s Bone and Joint institute, Registered Dietitian Christopher Barrett took the time to show Channel 3 how to prepare an anti-inflammatory meal, in less than 20 minutes.
“The major thing we try to do is pack as much antioxidants into foods as possible,” Barrett said.
The meal was sautéed chicken, stuffed with roasted red pepper and spinach with a side of colorful vegetables.
“Bridge the gap between knowledge and doing. Our goal is to not just give people knowledge about nutrition, because there’s a ton of it out there. Our goal is to give people action,” Barrett said.
Several times a year, he hosts classes, teaching people how to make the same nutritious meals at home.
“For somebody trying to eat anti-inflammatory, look for colors and look for stinky foods, the more our foods stink, garlic, onions,” Barrett said.
Also, choose lean protein and whole grains.
Experts say eating this way can have real health benefits.
“This is more of that systematic inflammation, so that would happen with cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes, obesity, all these factors. This diet is going to help with that,” Barrett said.
When it comes to what to avoid, Barrett said “refined sugars, soda, candy, baked goods, those are things that can cause inflammation as well as high saturated fat foods and high trans-fat. High trans-fat, partially hydrogenated oils.”
The cooking classes are held every couple of months.
For more information on the classes and how to sign up, click here.
