(WFSB) -- Summer travel season is almost here, and with that comes a lot of questions about vaccine passports.
Vaccine passports are such a controversial issue right now.
Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate with Elliott Advocacy.
Lately, he said, there have been a lot of questions surrounding the possibility of a vaccine passport.
“A vaccine passport is a way of showing that you’ve had a vaccine for the purposes usually of traveling,” Elliott said.
Right now, Israel is the only country to have an official one.
It’s being talked about for traveling throughout Europe as well.
In the United States, Elliott said “Are we going to start restricting activities based on your vaccine status? That has not happened yet except in some very limited instances. Like cruises. There are certain cruise lines that have said we are not going to let you get on a cruise ship unless you’ve been vaccinated.”
He added that having no official system in place opens up an opportunity for fraud.
“The issue really with vaccine passports is what we have in our country right now is unsecure ways of showing you had a vaccine. For example, you have the little white card that you get when you get your first and second shot. That’s the CDC COVID vaccination record card. It’s not a secure document,” he explained.
He went on to say that people are selling COVID-19 vaccination cards online.
“You can go buy one online for $20 and fill it out. People will not know if it’s real or not real,” Elliott said.
However, he said he doesn’t think we’ll see a vaccine passport in the U.S. anytime soon.
Regarding vaccine passports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will be no federal vaccinations data base, and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. As these tools are being considered by the private and non -profit sectors, our interest is very simple from the federal government which is American's privacy and rights should be protected so that these systems are not used against people unfairly.”
As for traveling this summer, people are encouraged to do their research ahead of time because Elliott says private businesses can set their own rules.
