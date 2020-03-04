HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This Sunday, we'll spring ahead into daylight saving time.
That means, folks will have to adjust their clocks one hour forward.
While the change might seem small, it could have a big impact on you and your health.
"The idea of daylight [saving] time is to move the clocks, so you get an extra hour in the evening,” said Dr. Paul Desan, director of Psychiatric Consultation Service at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He said that extra hour makes all the difference when it comes to our health and overall well-being.
"Nine out of 10 people tell us their energy, their sleep, their appetite is different in the winter,” Desan said. "if we adjust the clock so you get an extra hour of light, you're more likely to do something,” like go for a walk or run outside.
He adds that he thinks there are important health benefits that come with this change.
Adjusting to the time change is different for everyone, and there are things you can do to ease this transition.
"You're going to lose an hour of sleep, go to sleep a little earlier, plan your schedule out,” Desan said.
To ensure you're getting a good night's sleep every night, experts recommend:
- Being consistent with your sleep schedule
- Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, and set at a comfortable temperature
- Limit the use of electronics before it's time to snooze
There are some other things we should also be keeping in mind, as we're getting ready to change the clocks.
"We do know there are a few more traffic accidents on Monday and Tuesday when clocks change. We also know there are a few more accidents at work, and this is probably because people lost sleep and aren't quite adjusted,” Desan said.
That’s not all either.
"There is some research that points out that people have a slightly higher rate of heart attacks in the few days after the spring clock change,” he added.
However, Desan believes the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to this time change.
“I tell people, don't get focused on a few days of transition. You're going to get a half year of benefit,” Desan said.
