(WFSB) -- More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.
Experts say the disease can be overlooked and often diagnosed late, but early intervention is key to continuing to live a healthy life.
The Alzheimer’s Association said deaths from the disease have increased by 16 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sixty percent of the cases of Alzheimer’s go unrecognized. Let’s let that sink in for a minute,” said Brooks Kenny, the executive director of the Brain Guide with USAgainstAlzheimers.
Brain Guide is a short, confidential questionnaire you can take online or over the phone if you’re concerned about memory loss.
“It’s a simple memory test. It’s based on a validated memory test that’s often used in the clinical setting,” Kenny described. “It includes four words that we use in the beginning, we review the words with you and then a series of distraction tasks and then we ask you to repeat those words.”
There is also a quiz you can take if you’re concerned about a loved one.
It’s also critical to know the warning signs. For example, many of us can’t remember where we put our keys, but “If you forget what keys are supposed to do, that’s a problem,” Kenny explained.
Kenny knows first-hand what it’s like to have family member suffer from the disease, and hopes Brain Guide will help others get help.
“It does not provide a diagnosis, but it aims to spark that important conversation about our kitchen tables and with our health care providers,” Kenny said.
To take the quiz, click here.
