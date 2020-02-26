(WFSB) -- There are a lot of diets out there, and in this week’s Wellness Wednesday report, we’re taking a look at the best one to help folks lose weight and get healthy.
Dr. Mark Hyman, an internationally known physician, is on a mission to change the way people eat.
He is the head of Strategy and Innovation at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, and a New York Times bestselling author.
Channel 3 paid a visit to him at his Ultra Wellness Center in Massachusetts to get his take on the latest diet trends.
“I think keto is good for some people, like diabetics, for people who want rapid weight loss. It's extreme and we cycle in and out,” Hyman said.
He just released a cook book called Food: What the Heck Should I Cook? to accompany his book Food: What the Heck Should I Eat.
Regarding the Atkins diet, Hyman described it as “a giant piece of steak and don't eat too many vegetables. I'm opposite, lots of good fats moderate amounts of protein and lots and lots of plant foods.”
He goes on to say veganism can be okay for some people, but a “very nutritionally depleted diet, unless you compensate by getting omega three fats and iron and B12 and right quality protein which is tough.”
Hyman said many of his vegan patients end up with nutritional deficiencies, so he’s a fan of using a condiment to go with your mostly plant based diet.
When it comes to the Mediterranean Diet, Hyman said “it’s generally healthy, but question what the Mediterranean diet is, Italian, Spanish, Greek. Essentially lots of fresh vegetables and fruits, seafood, whole grains, nuts and seeds, which is basically what we're saying people should eat.”
Some people are starting to incorporate apple cider vinegar as a way to melt off belly fat. However, Hyman said he doesn’t think that’s true.
“Nothing melts off belly fat, except eating real food and avoiding starch and sugar. Starch and sugar are driving the obesity epidemic,” he said.
He doesn't believe dieting is about willpower, he says it's about changing your brain chemistry, so sugar cravings stop.
