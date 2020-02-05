HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There is a warning for parents about a respiratory virus that's hitting infants and young children hard this year across the country.
It's known as RSV, and experts say about 57,000 children under the age of 5 need to be treated in hospitals for the virus, which could be deadly, every year.
The Centers for Disease Control and the state health department doesn’t track RSV like they do the flu.
However, several states like Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and New York have reported a surge in cases.
After a week in the Milwaukee intensive care unit, a little boy named Colton is finally recovering at home.
“I think he was breathing 100 breaths a minute, so you could almost see he was almost gasping for breath,” said his mom Robin Komassa.
He had RSV.
“We were scared, and confused, like we had just gone to the doctor so we didn't expect this,” Komassa said.
Closer to home at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, it’s been busy.
“It’s about 80 percent of my job in the winter is treating kids with RSV, whether they are dehydrated or having difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Alexander Hogan, pediatric hospitalist at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
He said for adults, or children over the age of 2, it just presents like a common cold.
“RSV is a virus that is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in children under 2,” Hogan said.
However, for young children, it can be more dangerous and lead to breathing issues.
“If the work of breathing is so severe or pauses in breathing that lasts longer than 15 or 20 seconds, then they should come to the hospital,” Hogan said.
He added that patients can be contagious for a week or so.
The virus is common, and the CDC said almost all children will come down with it, at some point, before their second birthday.
Awareness is also key in keeping those most at risk, healthy.
“Children under 3 months are especially vulnerable, if they get colds and develop fevers they just have a weaker immune system than the rest of us. Whether that’s aggressive hand washing. Not going over to visit the newborn baby,” Hogan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.