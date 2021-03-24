(WFSB) -- In 2020, many families brought home ‘pandemic pets.’
Their new furry family members have been helping many through this difficult time.
“So many families have gotten pandemic puppies and kittens, and I think they’re seeing their kids are lonely, they are missing a lot of the joy of regular life, and a pet can bring so much of that in. It can be a really healing part of your family,” said Julia Edelstein, of Parents Magazine.
She said pets can really make people feel better, which is the first reason to think about when it comes to getting a pet.
Studies show pets can keep children healthier.
“Studies have shown it can decrease the likelihood of anxiety and depression, and actually cuddling up, especially with a furry pet, can be really calming and soothing. There is something in the frequency of cats’ purr that is particularly soothing to kids with anxiety,” Edelstein said.
Plus, the exercise is great too.
Second, pets can help teach children responsibility if they agree to help care for the pet.
“Kids ultimately will step up to the plate, they will take on some responsibility and not only will they learn the value of the responsibility, but also develop their self-esteem,” Edelstein said.
If a family is starting to bicker after staying home for the past year, pets can help bring people back together.
“Especially for teenagers and adolescents who maybe aren’t getting along and have been cooped up this year adding a pet into the mix creates this instant bond between everyone,” Edelstein said.
Finally, studies show a dog or cat may even boost a child’s IQ.
“In the early years, kids who have a pet have more language because they talk about the pet and they talk to the pet. So, it’s another person in the house that your toddler and preschooler may find themselves chatting with or just talking to their mom the cat did this or describing the cat,” Edelstein said.
Plus, for anyone worried about a child falling behind with remote learning, or struggling with reading, encourage them to pick up a book and tell the story to their pet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.