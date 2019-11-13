HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the colder temperatures become more common, experts are stressing the importance of getting your car ready for the winter.
AAA has some tips on what drivers should be keeping in their cars and how to stay safe if they’re ever stranded in a storm.
“Throw in some extra blankets, an extra coat, some hats and gloves things like that,” said AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter.
She knows firsthand how many people learn the hard way when they don’t have what they need in their car.
“People kind of imagine they will break down during the day or under conditions that are best case scenario. Many of our calls are just the opposite. It’s dark, you’re by the side of the road, you may have children in the car,” Parmenter said.
Therefore, drivers should be prepared for the worst.
Last year alone, AAA had to tow 320,000 cars in the greater Hartford area alone.
Plus, being stuck on the side of a dark road can be very dangerous, so you need to be seen.
“Something bright, like a flare or an orange triangle,” Parmenter said.
Also, keep a cell phone charger in the car to stay connected.
If your car battery is 3 years old, AAA said it might be time to get a new one.
As for tires, they need good tread, and enough air to grip the road.
“Also, I have some kitty litter. I do not have a cat. This kitty litter, or any kind of abrasive like a bag of sand or something like that, so if you get stuck on ice or snow you can throw that under the tire, and you might be able to free yourself. A little bit of traction,” Parmenter said.
A shovel, snow brush and de-icer also come in handy if you’re stuck in the snow or ice.
Doctors say in the extreme cold, frostbite can set in within minutes, so keep blankets and layers to bundle up.
Parmenter adds if you have young drivers in the family, “Lead by example. If they see you have all this stuff in your trunk or maybe you want to give them a gift with all these items. You want to keep them safe, it’s a little bit of insurance, it takes 5 or 10 minutes to prepare that way.”
