(WFSB) – Each week in Wellness Wednesday, we look at ways to keep you and your family healthy and safe.
With Memorial Day weekend coming up and marking the unofficial start to summer, experts are reminding people to brush up on their summer safety, especially when it comes to being around water.
As the weather warms up and families look to cool off, experts are reminding families that water is fun, but can also be deadly.
“You only need one or two inches for someone to drown, so really it’s important for adults to become CPR certified and enroll kids in swimming lessons. That reduces drowning by 88 percent,” said Lindsay Mondick.
Lindsay Mondick is the water safety expert with the YMCA. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children with thousands of young lives lost every year in the United States, but those deaths can be prevented.
“Designate a water watcher and really teach children to ask permission to enter any body of water,” Mondick said.
Also, get your kids swim lessons and if you have a pool in your backyard, set some rules.
“We know that safe pools have rules. Each home needs a basic set of rules. We know that children that can’t swim need to wear a Coast Guard approved life vest at all times and finally, we need to make sure we have layers of protection so swimming lessons like I mentioned, but also pool fences, safety covers, alarms, life-saving rings, signs, and shepherd hooks,” Mondick said.
As summer approaches, the YMCA is teaming up with Leslie’s Pool Supply to raise awareness about the water risks around your home.
“It’s not just pools, but buckets, toilets, and sicks that can be a risk. It’s nearly one in seven adults through the survey said they think they need to be fully submerged in water to drown and like I said, it only takes one to two inches of water and it’s really important for parents and caregivers to think about the risks in their home,” Mondick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.