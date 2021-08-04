(WFSB) -- As kids head back to school, health and education advocates are raising concerns that kids could be returning to an environment that includes the greater use of e-cigarettes.
Officials say youth e-cigarette use more than doubled from 2017 to 2019, leading the U.S. surgeon general to declare it an “epidemic.”
“Before the shutdown last year, it was already a huge problem,” said Laurie Rubiner, from the campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
She said 3.6 million kids are addicted to e-cigarettes, including about 1 in 5 high school students.
“Then, all the kids went home. And, like a lot of problems, we don’t know what happened. Now they are coming back into the schools and they bring back with them the peer pressure,” Rubiner said.
Therefore, she said parents need to know what they’re looking for.
“Sometimes parents don’t even know what they look like,” she said.
She went on to explain “It doesn’t smell like a normal cigarette. But if you smell things like a faint sweet smell like a whiff of strawberry or mango.”
Health officials say the addiction can change your child’s behavior, so look out for any changes in their mood, increased irritability, and poor sleeping habits.
“It contains nicotine, and one pod is equivalent to 20 cigarettes or one pack of cigarettes, the amount of nicotine,” said Linda Mendonca, of the National Association of School Nurses.
Studies have also shown that kids who vape then turn to cigarettes down the road.
“This is not safe from a health perspective, the nicotine and the impacts it can have the developing brain. Memory loss, learning disabilities, those kinds of things,” Mendonca added.
If parents find out their child is vaping, experts say to not lecture them. They said it’s more important to engage and have a conversation about staying healthy and not wanting to be addicted to a drug of any kind.
Also, let them know how you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.