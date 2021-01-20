(WFSB) – It’s the season for sickness.
On top of the COVID-29 pandemic, it is also cold and flu season, even if Governor Ned Lamont said flu cases are down 95 percent.
A family blogger talked to Channel 3 about what she keeps handy to help her family get back to good health.
“I blog a log about how to keep your family healthy and boost your immunity,” said Julie Kieras.
Julie Kieras with happystronghome.com says she always keep the essentials on hand.
“We are always looking for ways to keep our immune systems healthy, to be proactive, you want to stock up and have the things you need to keep your family healthy,” Kieras said.
Health experts also say eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep can help strengthen your immune system.
Kieras likes to be proactive and keep a sick kit stocked with blankets, tea, honey, and cough drops, so if someone doesn’t feel well, she already has what she needs to get them feeling better.
“Some cozy socks, tissues, and one thing I love to have on hand because you know when you’re sick, you don’t really want to cook food, you’re maybe not even hungry but you really need to be nourishing your body, I like to use these Lona Life beef broth packets. It’s a bone broth, it’s from grass fed beef and these are so easy because you don’t feel like cooking when you’re sick, but you can just heat up some water,” Kieras said.
Doctors say you can reach for a pain reliever or fever reducer, but you don’t really need much to make your kids feel better. Most of it you probably already have.
It’s always good to have a thermometer and look for more natural ways to feel better like saline drops and a humidifier.
“I always put together stuff every year and check that I have it every year,” Kieras said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.