(WFSB) - Halloween and fear go hand-in-hand this time of year.
Channel 3 spoke to a doctor about how to speak to children who have fears. It's the topic of this week's Wellness Wednesday.
"Fears and being scared is a really common thing that we hear about," said Dr. Charlayne McStay, Wildwood Pediatrics.
McStay said whether the children are young or old, she had some advice.
"It’s important for you to just validate the fears and concerns your child has," McStay said. "So tell them that you hear them. That you’re so sorry that that scared them. Because that really allows them to feel heard. And it can be hard as parents because most of the time things kids are afraid of aren’t particularly scary to us as adults."
Parents should not want their children to feel silly for being scared.
If they're worried about monsters under the bed or being alone in their room, don't play into the fear. Be firm that there's nothing to worry about.
Also, McStay recommended being a good role model because kids are watching and can pick up on anxiety.
"If you’re going for your flu shot as long as you can be calm I recommend bringing your kid with you," she said. "So talking to them beforehand about how you’re a little nervous but sitting there calmly, getting it done and then afterwards telling them that wasn’t so bad because kids are really looking to you for modeling that kind of behavior."
If they're scared to go to the doctor because they don't like shots, bring them for a wellness checkup so they can see that they don't always get them.
"As a parent, what you want to do is support your child and introduce them to things that scare them in small doses," McStay said. "You don’t want to coerce them into a situation or force them to do something that’s scary to them, but maybe slowly introducing them to the concept of the thing that’s making them scared, getting them a little bit closer."
Lastly, McStay said that as children get older, their fears tend to get more real.
She advised speaking to them rationally.
Doctors said it helps to use a parent's own experience of how to overcome fears or anxiety when speaking with teenagers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.