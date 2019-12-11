HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – When we talk about seasonal allergies, many think of the spring and summer when everything is in bloom and pesky pollen is polluting the air.
Being indoors this time of the year can also cause people to suffer.
Channel 3 explains what could be bothering people in the winter.
If you’re coughing, sneezing, and wheezing at home, winter allergies may be to blame.
Dr. Wei An, at the Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, says there are plenty of them lurking in your home. Like the most common indoor allergy, dust mites.
“People are indoors more and especially with the holiday season, people will bring in artificial Christmas trees that have been collecting dust and mold in the garage or the basement. When they bring those up, they tend to trigger patients with allergies and asthma,” An said.
Dr. An says fake trees are usually worse than the real ones when it comes to allergies.
“As far as the live Christmas trees, patients will often ask are pine trees allergenic. They’re not really. The allergen itself is only problematic in the spring not in the winter time. They’re not pollinating,” An said.
Dr. An says to give your real or fake tree a good shake outside and limit the time you have it up.
No matter how much you clean, you can’t get rid of all household allergens, though it does help temporarily, and so do air purifiers.
Another thing Dr. An sees often this time of year is people becoming allergic to their pets.
“We see a lot of young, college-aged patients that go off to college and come home and they become allergic to the pets they weren’t allergic to before. It’s called loss of tolerance. We see this quite a bit. You grow up with the same cat for ten years, but you’re away for six months and you come home and it’s very likely you’re allergic to your cat or dog now,” An said.
Over the counter medicines can help, but if they aren’t providing relief it may be time to see an allergist.
