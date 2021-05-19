(WFSB) – Many people suffer from migraines.
In fact, experts say nearly 40 million Americans are impacted by the devastating effects and there have been major advancements in treatment in recent years.
The National Headache Foundation says 18 percent of American women suffer and 6 percent of men.
“About half the people with migraine disease don’t even realize they have it, and sometimes healthcare providers misdiagnose migraines with something else, like sinus problems or allergies,” said Jill Dehlin.
Nurse Jill Dehlin knows the pain firsthand.
“One sided head pain that’s throbbing in nature, they may have problems speaking, word finding problems, cognitive problems,” Dehlin said.
She says it’s important to keep track of how often your head hurts and then get in touch with your doctor.
“Many people with migraines have something called the prodrome period. They have odd symptoms, grouchy or irritable, or food cravings, some people start to have word finding problems, other people have an aura. These are all signs a migraine is pending, but it differs,” Dehlin said.
There are many treatments available to prevent or treat migraine attacks.
“Thankfully, treatments for migraines have improved over the years. In 2018, a new class of drugs was introduced, and they were created specifically for the prevention of migraines. Before that, we were borrowing medications for the prevention of migraines from other disease states,” Dehlin said.
A recent survey from the National Headache Foundation found that 84 percent of people wish there was a better option for treating migraines.
“Treatments are not one size fits all. Treatment for one person may not work for another. Talk to your healthcare provider because your healthcare provider may be able to provide you with acute treatments that stop the migraine in its tracks or preventative treatment if you’re having four or more migraine headaches a month,” Dehlin said.
