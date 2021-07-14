(WFSB) -- This week’s edition of Wellness Wednesday is a reminder to prioritize your mental, emotional and physical well-being.
Sometimes we get so caught up in our busy lives that we forget to practice self-care, but experts say there are simple things people can do each day to nourish their mind and body.
“Well, when you hear self-care, you might picture a bubble bath and votive candles around the edge of the tub,” said Amy Conway, editor in chief for Health Magazine.
However, she said self-care is more than that.
“Self-care means giving ourselves what we need to thrive emotionally, mentally and physically. So, the term self-care has often been watered down so that people think of it as something that’s more transactional, like treating yourself to a shopping trip or a spa day when really it should be more transformational. What that might mean is something like meditation or starting therapy or learning to set better boundaries in your life,” she said.
Conway adds to start small.
“So, maybe you carve out a few minutes to talk to your really supportive friends. Maybe you listen to music you love while cooking dinner. Maybe you do anything that does not involve a screen. For me, daily self-care is exercise,” she said.
Conway went on to say that it’s about making the commitment to yourself.
Also, prioritize getting a good night’s sleep, eat healthy food, and move your body every day.
“The one thing that people think about self-care is that it sometimes seems like a luxury to people or something that’s an indulgence or even selfish that could not be farther from the truth. It’s definitely not optional. One of the things about thinking of it as a luxury is that implies that it’s something that cost money or is not for everyone, but in fact, self-care is for everyone and really it starts with yourself. So, you really need to focus on yourself, prioritize yourself and treat yourself with the kindness that you treat the other people who are most in are most important in your life,” Conway said.
The newest issue of Health Magazine is dedicated to the topic of self-care, to help you put yourself first.
