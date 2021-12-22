(WFSB) - Concerning new research reveals how the pandemic is affecting our blood pressure.
A recent study found average blood pressure levels rose significantly from April through December of 2020, compared to 2019.
"We can all surmise that there were probably changes in how we were eating, more salt consumption, more alcohol consumption, more sedentary, weight gain, sleep pattern changes, and then a lot of people missed their appointments with their doctors, or if they did have visits, they were televisits where they weren’t getting their blood pressure taken in the office," Dr. Tara Narula tells us.
The study looked at nearly 500,000 adults in the U.S.
There was also more of an increase in women than men and also in older adults.
"The concern is blood pressure. Every heartbeat, your blood vessels are seeing this very high pressure and it's damaging to your vessels all over your body. What it does is increases your risk for future complications, things like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure," Dr. Narula explained.
The CDC says high blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death in the U.S. and it’s often called the silent killer, because symptoms can be overlooked.
"A lot of people think severe headaches or nose bleeds, shortness of breath or chest brain, and a lot of times that can be a sign, but a lot of times, there are no signs and that’s why it’s really important to have your blood pressure checked at the age of twenty," continued Dr. Narula.
That way you know your baseline. Knowing your numbers is an important first step in keeping your blood pressure under control.
