WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – More than 9 million people in the United States have battled COVID-19.
Many of them have recovered, but some are also dealing with lasting symtpoms from the virus.
Channel 3 spoke with a young COVID-19 survivor who is sharing her story of struggle as infection rates ramp up.
“Every inch of my body has hurt since I got sick,” said Caitlin Houston.
Caitlin Houston thought she had the flu back in March.
“My ears hurt, my eyes itch, it all itches, and my body just feels like meh,” Houston said.
The otherwise healthy 35-year-old started document it on Instagram and on “CaitlinHoustonBlog.com.”
“Currently, I am being treated. My chest hurts, I am coughing every time I stand up,” Houston said.
Back then in CT, COVID was spreading mostly in Fairfield County, but the Wallingford mom’s flu-like symptoms kept spiraling.
“My body felt like it was on fire, everything hurt, I felt like I was swallowing knives. I had never been so sick,” Houston said.
So, she got tested for the coronavirus and it was positive. She says she was one of the first cases in her town.
Houston quarantined at home with her husband and daughters. The isolation stretched for weeks while she battled both the virus and fear.
“I would go to bed every night and be like I will pray and I’m going to be alright when I wake up in the morning and that’s all I can do,” Houston said.
In May, after more than 50 days, she finally got the test result she was waiting for.
“I was negative. Finally. And I felt like okay, I’m free and that was such an incredible feeling because I had been trapped in my house from March 29,” Houston said.
Some of the symptoms have still lingered.
“I was just lethargic and completely drained for months,” Houston said.
Houston says testing shows she has minor scarring in her lungs and she now needs an inhaler.
Her sense of taste and smell have returned, but it is not the same. She says she still has bad days.
Now, as the state heads into what health officials are predicating to be a dangerous second wave, she has advice for everyone.
“I was very healthy before I got it. I don’t know where I caught it, I was most likely at the grocery store, so if you want to go out and go somewhere, you need to be absolutely safe. You need to wear a mask and wash your hands,” Houston said.
She’s still updating her followers on Instagram, many who have become invested in her recovery.
“This is a scary time, but I have faith that we are going to get through it. That I’m going to get through it, but we have to stop spreading this,” Houston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.