HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While many of us will eat a little too much on Thanksgiving, doctors say one day of bad eating shouldn’t derail your whole diet.
Experts say the average American will stuff themselves with more than 3,000 calories worth of turkey, sides and dessert tomorrow.
“Holiday season is hard for all of us,” said Dr. Davika Umashanker, of Hartford Healthcare.
While many might let loose during the holidays, and have their sights set on the new year to get their diet back on track, doctors suggest trying a different approach.
“I always tell my patients you don’t have to wait until the new year starts to start trying to make your plan of weight loss. Start now,” Umashanker said.
A walk after the Thanksgiving dinner is even a good idea.
As an obesity medicine specialist, Umashanker helps people get and stay on track.
She said start by coming up with a meal plan and exercise routine, and block out time for both because bad decisions are made when you don’t prepare.
“People tend to get frustrated. There was actually a study that came out that said if you do gain a certain amount of weight people are able to lose half that weight early on, but the rest of it takes 3 to 4 months,” Umashanker said.
So be patient. If you pack on a few extra pounds over the holidays, don’t get discouraged.
“Just know as you go through this process, see how you’re feeling and if you feel better continue. Don’t look at the scale if you don’t need to,” Umashanker said.
Umashanker says recent studies show we aren’t as gluttonous as we may think. Most people only gain a pound or two over the holidays, but if you don’t work to take it off, it can certainly add up over the years, and that could lead to long-term health problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.