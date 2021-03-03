HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been a difficult year of dealing with COVID-19.
Doctors said it’s been particularly tough for parents who are trying to help their kids navigate this difficult time.
In this week’s Wellness Wednesday report, an expert is weighing in on how to manage “COVID fatigue” in children.
“We are creating normal every single day,” said Dr. Wayne Purnell.
He said pandemic fatigue has been draining parents.
“Here’s what we need to keep in mind. Kids are very much the barometer of what is going on in the house, so if you are stressed, they are going to act out and show you their stress,” Purnell explained.
He shared three things parents can do to help their children continue to weather the storm.
The first – Be positive.
“Releasing the positive hormones that allow us to be happy, stay in a place of love, stay in a place of gratitude, look at the things you are happy about in your life,” Purnell said.
He went on to say “Just recognize you are not alone in doing this. This is something we are all doing together, and it feels lonely because you aren’t seeing other people doing it but we are all doing it.”
The second piece of advice is to establish a routine.
“Kids need to be able to predict what they can expect, and that’s something that is so important. There are certain times we get up, there are certain times we do play. Establish a routine and let them get into a rhythm,” Purnell said.
A third tip is to offer choices, which helps children feel in control during this volatile time.
“Awareness leads to choice, and choice leads to awareness. The more choice you have, the more sense of power you have, and the more awareness that you do have, the more choices you become aware of,” he added.
