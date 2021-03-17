(WFSB) -- Chronic pain is something that so many people deal with on a daily basis, whether it is sore back, neck pain, or maybe knees that aren’t as flexible as they used to be.
There is now a new app that is designed to help you get in tune with your body, and make dealing with the pain more bearable.
The MyLife mindfulness mobile app could potentially lead to helping you feel better.
“We’ve created an incredible journey tackling chronic pain, so during the 11 day program in our app, we provide people the tips and exercises to help them change their relationship to pain and learn to manage it,” said Jamie Price, of MyLife app. “Now it’s not a substitute for medical care or treatment, but it is a compliment to the treatment you are already getting to help ease the burden.”
Price said the sessions are easy to do in the mornings when you wake up, or even in a quiet moment at work or home.
“So we focus on a series of techniques. We start with basic mindfulness practices like breathing, focusing on stillness, and then we move to more sensory awareness practices. One of the techniques here for example is shifting your attention to the different physical sensations that arise as you site and stand throughout the day,” Price said.
The key is to recognize and accept discomfort, instead of letting it ruin your life.
“Another involves waking up the body with small mindful movements and paying attention to how it feels, especially those areas of the body that you might be shy to engage because of the pain,” Price said.
The MyLife app is free and available in the app stores.
It is also owned by the parent company of Channel 3, the Meredith Corporation.
