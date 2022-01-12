(WFSB) – Americans report drinking more during the pandemic, and now more people are trying to cut back on their alcohol use.
Changing behavior isn’t easy, but new apps are trying to help with a focus on mindful drinking.
Like so many Americans, Kathy from Utah found she was drinking more during the pandemic.
The mother of two decided to make a change.
“I would notice it and not feel good the next day. And I take care of so many other parts of my life and my body and I’m like, why am I not doing this too?” Kathy said.
In July, she started using an app from Sunnyside, logging and reflecting on how she uses alcohol.
“I still want to be able to enjoy my limit of wine, and I’m kind of learning what that is,” she said.
Officials say women have seen the highest spikes in pandemic drinking.
Sunnyside CEO Nick Allen says women make up 70 percent of their users.
“We’re seeing a lot of stress drinking mothers, especially around, you know, the challenges of dealing with kids and work and household,” Allen said.
It’s one of several alcohol-reduction apps aimed at women’s wellness.
The goal is not necessarily sobriety, but mindful drinking.
“You’re putting in time and energy, every time you open the application and you log the data from the day,” said Dr. Collin Reiff, Addiction Psychiatrist with NYU Langone Health.
Doctors say cutting back can improve sleep and heart health.
Apps can be a good first step.
“And the important thing is if it’s not working, be honest with yourself, and you now enter a higher level of care,” Reiff said.
Kathy says it’s working for her.
“You feel better just from the moment you know you’re going to take control of your life,” she said.
One survey shows 47 percent of people who drink alcohol want to cut back, but fewer than half of those people actually change their behavior.
