(WFSB) – As of Wednesday, customers were in the middle of open enrollment period for health insurance.
A new study found that this year, people paid more attention to what was in their plans.
According to experts, it pays to shop around.
Money expert Jean Chatzky said the pandemic changed the way people shop for health insurance.
“What this study found is 47 percent of people say this is more important this year because of COVID,” Chatzky said.
However, she said that shouldn’t change what people look for.
“I think in general you want to make sure that you have the coverage that you need, and that sounds simplistic, but the best thing to do is actually not allow your decisions to be driven by COVID,” Chatzky said. “But go back and take a look at your use of healthcare over the past couple of years.”
She said customers want to make sure the doctors and hospitals they care about are included in their coverage.
Open enrollment is a good time to plan, for example, if surgery or a baby are on the horizon.
Also, according to Chatzky, just because a plan costs more, doesn’t mean it’s better.
“Sixty percent said they actually over-bought benefits, they buy more than they need and as a result they may be spending thousands, even $10,000 more a year than necessary,” she said.
She recommended prioritizing the things needed and looking for ways to save, such as wellness programs.
“They are paying you money, sometimes upwards of $500 [or] $1,000 to do simple things like get a physical. They are paying you to do a telehealth visit. They want you engaged in your wellness because if you stay healthier their costs go down,” Chatzky said. “Your costs go down, it’s good all around.”
Health savings accounts, or HSAs, allow customers to put away pre-tax dollars for health expenses and they can take it with them even if they switch jobs.
Chatzky said those are all important decisions that should be researched.
“We know from other research that people spend less time shopping for health insurance than they do shopping for a television set shopping for a computer, planning a vacation,” she said. “That is really not OK when this is such a critical part of your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.