MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Cold and flu season is here, and doctors say a berry that grows here in Connecticut could help keep you healthy.
Studies have shown elderberry can help boost immune systems, and even shorten an illness.
Dr. Craig Fasullo, with Collaborative Natural Health Partners in Manchester, says a lot of patients have been asking about elderberry.
“It works directly against the flu virus, both in keeping it out of the cell and if it gets into the cell, knocking it back out again. So, it has broad spectrum anti-viral activity for the flu, and for other viruses,” Fasullo said.
It comes in a variety of forms, from syrup and gummies, to teas. It’s also sometimes mixed with other immune boosters, like Vitamin C and Zinc.
“The goal is to find something that is more concentrated and something that doesn’t have a lot of other stuff in it,” Fasullo said.
He went on to say “There’s little certifications, GMP certified means at least it has some oversight being looked at to make sure that it’s a reasonably high quality, so that’s something to look for.”
Elderberry is also available in health food stores, and even some big box drug stores.
“A lot of people use it preventatively, so they take a little bit over the entire season so that they have less risk of developing colds and the flu and then if you get sick, you can crank it up and take more,” he said.
He adds that one study shows it even competes with prescribed medication.
“One study I thought was really interesting was about 10 years ago during the ‘H1N1’ flu, which people remember as the swine flu. There was a study done then that showed equally protective and inhibitory effects of the flu virus with elderberry as with Tamiflu. Which is the common antiviral used with flu,” Fasullo said.
For many, the real proof is in how you’re feeling.
“We carry some elderberry in the office and every year we go through more and more of it. I think people are more in the know, but they stick with it because it works so you find that after a season you and your kids get sick a little less. And that’s pretty great because that makes life a little bit better,” Fasullo said.
Because it’s food, Fasullo say it’s generally considered safe for everyone, but you should check with your doctor first, especially if you’re pregnant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.