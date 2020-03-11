(WFSB) – Plant-based meats continue to gain popularity, with alternative meat products available in tens of thousands of restaurants and grocery stores.
But, is it actually healthier than the real thing?
Plant-based meat looks the same and can even taste like the real things.
It’s a booming business with a growing number of people trying and buying these alternative meat products in the hopes of cutting-back on red meat and eating a more sustainable diet.
To learn more, Channel 3 sat down with Mary Noon, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Hartford Hospital.
“One of the most important things to look at is the ingredient list,” Noon said.
She says it’s widely known that eating less red meat is beneficial to our health and wards off diseases, such as diabetes and cancer.
“Often times, these burgers to make them juicy and flavorful, they’ll put in the bad fat and not necessarily the good fat. Things like palm, coconut, which could raise your blood cholesterol,” Noon said.
If you want to adopt a plant-based diet, Noon offered some suggestions.
“So, picking up some lentils, some quinoa, some fruits and veggies, some nuts and seeds. You can make a great plant-based meal, or snack, or lunch,” Noon said.
Noon says a good start is to try out the Mediterranean Diet.
“So, instead, why no embrace the plants, pick up the whole foods, and leave the processed foods alone,” Noon said.
