(WFSB) - Millions of Americans have prediabetes and eighty-four percent of them don’t know it, but knowing your status can be important for the future of your health.
New public service announcements are aiming to raise awareness about prediabetes.
According to one of the PSAs, one in three adults has prediabetes. Doctors say that’s about 88 million people.
Finding out your risk is as easy as talking to your doctor or taking a one-minute risk test on prediabetes.org.
“It is asymptomatic, but there are risk factors that give you a clue as to whether you would be at high risk for pre diabetes, including being over forty, being obese or overweight, having a parent or sibling that has diabetes, or having gestational diabetes when you were pregnant. These are risk factors that give you a clue," Dr. Christopher Holiday of the CDC tells us.
You should also know the difference between type 1 or 2.
“Type 1 is insulin dependent. Your pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin, the hormone necessary to treat blood sugar levels in the human body. Type 2 can require insulin, but is generally not as dependent on insulin. There are medication, lifestyle modifications we can make for type 2 diabetes," Dr. Gerald Harmon, president of the American Medical Association, explained.
And the good news, prediabetes can be reversed.
“Prediabetes is one of those rare situations that I find in medicine that I can actually undo. I can not only prevent progression to diabetes type 2, I can cure the prediabetes. It is something you can repair," Harmon stated.
And you may be able to stop yourself from developing type 2 diabetes.
According to a PSA, diabetes can be a devastating, lifetime illness that you can’t undo. It damages your blood vessels, your kidneys, and it can lead to increase risk for heart attack or stroke, and can damage so many parts of your body.
Doctors say the pandemic has highlighted how important it is to get conditions, like this, under control.
