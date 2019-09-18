CHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- We all live busy lives, and finding quiet moments and time to relax is critical to our well-being.
Sound meditation offers just that and is gaining in popularity in Connecticut and across the country.
Nestled in a quiet, wooded area of Chester, sweet music echoes.
“I really started this place to be somewhat of a doorway for people to start to pursue their spirituality. Learn to slow their life down a little bit and enjoy more important aspects of it,” said Tracey Kroll, of The Sound Retreat.
He discovered sound meditation years ago while going through a tense divorce and balancing his family and a busy job.
He had never even heard of sound meditation, but said it helped him heal.
“I did find it later in life, probably out of desperation,” Kroll said. “It’s very hard for the brain to decipher all of these unusual sounds that’s it’s not familiar with. Over tones, under tones, harmonics, frequencies, multiple instruments playing at the same time. And your brain eventually just gives up on trying to decipher all of this and just says I give up, and that’s when you start to drift into the meditative state.”
This soon became his calling, and then The Sound Retreat was born.
That’s where he runs group and couple classes, and he’s now one of a handful of people in the state that offers therapy like this.
He tells people who struggle to meditate to just focus on breathing.
“When you go into a meditative state it’s somewhat like a dream state, so you do see things and feel things and you also have the ability to get some sort of a message about yourself, your life or the people around you and if that happens that’s wonderful,” he said.
He also says this is a critical part of self-care.
“I think meditation should be mandatory at this point. I think it should be taught in school,” he said.
For more information on classes and tickets to The Sound Retreat, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.