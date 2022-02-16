(WFSB) – We are a couple months into the new year, and for many, their new year resolutions are a thing of the past.
If you’ve already given up on yours, you’re not alone.
"I say it every year, but yes, this is gonna be the year!" said Helen Uele-Honan.
That’s the sentiment many have when they usher in the new year and the best laid plans.
"Write it down and put it somewhere you can see it!" said Taryn Smith.
One study shows nearly two-thirds of people abandon their resolutions within a month.
Whether it’s fitness, nutrition, or family goals.
"So often we don't achieve our goals because we set goals in our heads, but we don't actually move them to our hearts," said Dr. Susan David, Psychologist at Harvard Medical School.
She says effective resolutions connect to you values and aren’t “all or nothing.”
"Every time we do that activity, we are casting a vote for the person that we want to become," Dr. David said.
She recommends four strategies:
- Practice self-compassion – if you have an off-day, try again tomorrow
- Recognize change is a process – not an event
- Do the internal work – understand why you want to change something
- Set up your external environment
"If you are trying to run more, you might want to put your running shoes near the front door," Dr. David said.
A good first step toward a long-term goal.
