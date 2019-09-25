FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Work stress is common, with studies showing 80 percent of people feel stressed on the job.
Nearly half of those people said they need help managing it.
In fact, there’s an office in Farmington that does just that.
From the CEO of a company, to a worker on the front lines, Jay Lasser has helped people from all different walks of life, all dealing with the same thing.
“I get a lot of people coming in exhausted because they’re trying to fix a dilemma and they can’t,” Lasser said. “A lot of people define themselves to a large degree by what they do, and if there is a problem in that area, it affects people’s mental health.”
He’s the director of the Center for Work Stress Reduction, which he started 25 years ago.
“There is definitely a big need for it, unfortunately probably more now than there was in the past because of the rapidly changing nature of the workplace,” Lasser said.
He adds that most often, stress is connected to a bad boss, poor company culture, or a tense work environment.
When is it time to get some help?
“When it really starts to affect other areas of your life, that’s usually the trigger,” Lasser said.
Some examples are if you’re tossing and turning all night, if you’re stressed all the time, gaining or losing weight, or getting cranky at home.
“There are things you can do for yourself and a lot of them seem really obvious, but then again those are the things we stop doing when we start getting busier or stressed,” like getting enough sleep, eating right, and exercising, Lasser said.
He also said he tells his patients to try to work through the dilemma.
“Say okay, is that completely rational? Is it really likely I’m going to lose my job tomorrow? Try to talk yourself down. It’s not great but it’s not as awful as you think. That’s something I have people practice a lot and over time it almost becomes automatic,” Lasser said.
He added to say if these things don’t make any difference in your stress level, then re-evaluate whether the job is a good fit, or if it’s time to find something new.
“A lot of times you say I actually don’t need to say here. And you start looking at it, what kind of things do you enjoy, what kind of things do you not enjoy, the career counseling piece of what I do. You’re like well this is a terrible fit for you, even if they treated you great, I don’t think this is the right job for you,” Lasser said.
He adds that it’s only becoming worse now because people are constantly connected.
“People just never shut off, even on vacation. That’s a major issue that’s really, not to say it didn’t exist 10 years ago, but it became much more prevalent now,” Lasser said.
For more information on the Center for Works Stress Reduction, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.