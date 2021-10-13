(WFSB) – October is national talk about prescriptions month. Experts say we should all be asking questions before filling a script. Janice Horowitz, health journalist and author of Health Your Self, explains what kind of questions you should be asking.
“When it comes to drugs taken for years or the rest of your life, a giant red flag should go up in your head,” Horowitz says. “The longer you are on something, the longer you may have side effects. There is the cost, there is the inconvenience, but most importantly it may not be necessary.”
She recommends having these conversations with your doctor to find out more about the real benefits of your prescriptions.
“If a doctor says this drug will cut your risk of severe disease in half, it’s like wow I want to take that drug. But here’s where you have to be very smart. You have to ask what’s the absolute risk. If your risk is only 5 percent to begin with and it cuts your risk in half of a severe terrible outcome, it may not be as good as it sounds,” she explains.
Other questions you should be asking your doctor are, what would happen if you needed to go off your medication? Or, would an older medication be a better fit than a newer medication?
