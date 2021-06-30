(WFSB) -- Now that summer is here, many people will be spending a lot of time in the water.
However, with that comes the risk of swimmers’ ear.
As a way to raise awareness, doctors are sharing the signs and how to prevent the painful infection from happening.
“It’s an ear canal infection and inflammation and it’s gotten the name ‘swimmers ear’ because its commonly associated with water exposure but there are other ways,” said Dr. Marc Eisem, who added that it’s a common problem during the summertime.
The infection can impact both children and adults.
If you’re predisposed to it, there are some precautions you can take, like wearing earplugs while swimming.
Or after you go swimming, drying your ears out is a good prevention method.
“That’s a good home remedy it’s a 50/50 mixture of rubbing alcohol and white vinegar and then you have to get a medicine dropper to put a couple drops in after a prolonged water exposure. But also using a hair dryer what I wouldn’t do is use Q-tips,” Eisem said.
So, how do you know if your child has it?
“The pain is the most significant, the ear hurts, and if you pull on your ear it hurts even more and that differentiates it from other ear problems,” Eisem said.
The good news is it’s easy to treat.
“It’s just easier and more effective to treat it with topical drops,” Eisem said.
If the pain doesn’t go away, you’re feeling dizzy or have hearing loss. That’s when you need to see your doctor right away, as it could be a sign of a rare, more serious problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.