HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- More men are sporting facial hair this month because November is also known as “Movember,” and it’s all for good motivation.
“Quite frankly, it was just two men sitting in a bar having a conversation about why the mustache had disappeared from the face of men’s fashion, so they brought it back and they had this idea of growing mustaches and only mustaches for the 30 days of November,” said Mark Hedstrom, executive director of the Movember organization.
That idea then grew into a huge grassroots effort to raise awareness and money for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.
It’s also funded more than 1,200 men’s health projects around the world, including important research.
Plus, the campaign encourages men to open up.
“What they realized was as you look at the landscape of men’s health, there was no real conversation happening about men’s health in 2003,” Hedstrom said.
The crazier the mustache, the more conversation it sparked.
Since its start, five million people have joined the mustache movement.
“I’ve seen probably every different type of mustache, every color of mustache so people really get creative,” Hedstrom said. “In some ways, it gets men to a comfortable place where they can engage their friends in that conversation.”
The goal is to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 percent by 2030.
Prostate cancer alone kills 31,000 men every year in the United States.
Since 2003, they’ve raised $900 million globally, in 20 countries.
“It’s been really fun to watch. It is one of those things that kind of came out of nowhere we are really excited about where we sit today, there is a ton more work to be done,” Hedstrom said.
You can help, by ditching the razor and planning an event to fundraise, or just raise awareness for the cause.
For more information about Movember, click here.
