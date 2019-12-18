HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s almost the new year, and many people take on the “New Year, New You” approach as they look to enter into a fresh start.
For many, that means a healthier diet.
At the Bone and Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital, it’s registered Dietitian Christopher Barrett’s job to help people be healthier.
“My big thing for patients is, don’t wait,” he said.
He has five tips people can utilize now that will lead to results.
The first – eat fruits and vegetables with every meal.
“That can be as easy as a banana with breakfast. Or a salad for lunch. That can also be adding a banana to your oatmeal in the morning. So, any way possible just trying to get more quality into our diet,” Barrett said.
The second – improve the quality of your snacks.
Another tip is to start small.
“Try to avoid that ‘all or nothing’ thought process. With 2020 coming up, a lot of people will say I want to exercise, I want to diet, I want to cook. That’s a lot to take on,” Barrett said.
He also recommends starting with a goal of exercising just five minutes a day. Chances are, you’ll do more, and then you’re off to a great start.
His fourth tip is to be present.
“So when you’re actually enjoying a treat, or some other item that’s higher in calories, actually enjoy it,” Barrett said.
Also, don’t deprive yourself. One treat or bad meal shouldn’t derail the rest of the day, week, or month.
Finally, Barrett said “Number 5 would be learn to prep meals, or learn to cook,” adding that he can help with that.
The Bone and Joint Institute offers food demonstration classes where they’ll teach you how to prepare healthy meals in 30 minutes.
“Cooking doesn’t have to be that complicated,” he said; and neither does leading a healthier life.
