HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s getting colder in Connecticut and being exposed to extreme temperatures can turn dangerous within minutes.
That’s why experts say people and their cars need to be winter ready.
It’s important to know how to stay safe if you’re ever stranded in a storm and what you should keep in your cars.
AAA spokesperson, Amy Parmenter has her trunk stocked.
“Throw some extra blankets, an extra coat, some hats and gloves, things like that,” Parmenter said.
That’s part of her emergency kit. She knows first-hand how many people learn the hard way when they don’t have what they need in their car.
“People kind of imagine they will break down during the day or under conditions that are best case scenario. Many, many of our calls are just the opposite. It’s dark, you’re by the side of the road, you may have children in the car,” Parmenter said.
She says be prepared for the absolute worst.
“Last year alone, AAA responded, had to tow 320,000 cars in the greater Hartford area alone,” Parmenter said.
Being stuck on the side of the dark road can be very dangerous, so people need to be seen.
“Something bright like a flare or an orange triangle,” Parmenter said.
Keep a cell phone charger in the car so you can still stay connected if you are waiting for help.
If your car batter is three years old, AAA says it may be time to get a new one.
As for your tires, they need a good tread and enough air to grip the road.
“Also, I have here some kitty litter. I do not have a cat. This kitty litter or any kind of abrasive like a bag of sand or something like that, so if you get stuck on ice or snow you can throw that down under the tire and you might be able to free yourself, a little bit of traction,” Parmenter explained.
A shovel, snow brush and de-icer also come in handy if you’re stuck in the snow or ice.
Doctors say in the extreme cold, frostbite can set in within minutes, so keep blankets and layers to bundle up.
These are great gifts for young drivers in the family.
“Leading by example if they see you have all this stuff in your trunk or maybe you want to give them a gift with all these items. You want to keep them safe, it’s a little big of insurance, it takes five or ten minutes to prepare that way,” Parmenter said.
For more information on cold weather car care, click here.
