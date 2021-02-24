ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- With many people isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families are finding they may need some extra help with elderly family members.
The question asking who is checking in on loved ones when nobody is around has been raised even more in light of the pandemic.
In this week’s Wellness Wednesday report, experts are shedding some light on the warning signs to look out for when checking on your loved ones.
“Now that more people are visiting they are like ‘uh oh, mom and dad’s, home or grandma and grandpa’s home is a lot more cluttered than it was a year or two ago when we were here’,” said Mario D’Aquila, from Assisted Living Home Care Services.
He said this is what has families reaching out for help right now.
“It can particularly be dangerous for seniors, especially those who have mobility issues and are a fall risk,” D’Aquila said.
The pandemic has forced many people to stay home, especially those who are most at risk of getting severely sick.
D’Aquila said some families even ended up moving their parents or grandparents out of congregate living settings in the beginning of the pandemic over fears of the virus spreading.
However, that means some are living alone now.
“Having someone just checking in, helping out, maybe cooking a warm meal, helping clean the home and helping with just some companionship and social interaction is really important for seniors,” D’Aquila said.
His agency has also made adjustments for COVID-19, like making sure caregivers wear masks and screen for symptoms.
“Our infection rates are very low in the home. It’s one-on-one care, so there aren’t many people interacting to increase the spread,” D’Aquila said.
He added that it is important to spot the warning signs that a senior may need some extra help in the home.
“If you start to notice that things are starting to stack up, or the living conditions are becoming unsafe or different than they once were, it could be signs of cognitive impairment or mobility issues,” D’Aquila said.
He added that his agency can offer as much or as little care as needed, and can do everything from meal prepping, to cleaning, to driving seniors place, all of which can create a little piece of mind in this pandemic.
