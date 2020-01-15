(WFSB) -- It’s still cold and flu season, which probably means at least one member of your family is coughing or sniffling.
When it comes to fighting germs, there are some ways to outsmart those little pathogens.
Germs are everywhere, so all we can try to do is keep our hands clean. Start with hand sanitizers and wipes, and look for ones that contain at least 60 percent alcohol.
However, they will not kill norovirus, salmonella, E.coli or MRSA.
So, washing your hands with soap and water is still the best way to go.
Next, be sure to keep your cellphone clean, as they carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats.
Most people check their phones about 80 times a day, so the experts say to de-germ devices with a microfiber cloth that has been lightly dampened with rubbing alcohol and water.
Also, don’t take it in to the restroom with you.
Speaking of restrooms, the germiest thing in your office is actually not the bathroom, it’s the coffeepot handle. It’s the first item contaminated in the office and one of the last things people typically thing to disinfect.
Germs, of course, are transferred through touching things and they typically enter your body through the eyes, nose and mouth. Your nose and mouth have more defense mechanisms, but your eyes have almost no protection, so try not to touch them.
Also, when you get home, leave your shoes at the door. Experts say they can have more than 400,000 units of bacteria.
When it comes to laundry, most germs that cause colds and flu actually survive the wash cycle. If you really want to kill the bugs, jack the dryer to high heat for at least 28 minutes.
Something else the Ch. 3 partners at Health Magazine revealed is that a man’s beard actually carries more germs than dog hair.
